In Ukraine began to build a road from the slag
Photo: Корреспондент.net
The use of waste smelter in the highway sector can solve the problem of recultivation of slag dumps near large steelworks.
Road transport enterprises began to use slag instead of natural stone crushed stone for construction and repair of roads. On Thursday, June 25, reported the State Agency of automobile roads.
At the moment, already used by almost 30 thousand m3 of slag. Only in 2020 it is planned to use 482 thousand m3 of metallurgical slag in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.
The largest volume use of slag in the Dnipropetrovsk region — 373 thousand m3. Metallurgical waste will be applied on the construction of the road N-31 Dnepr-tsarychanka-Kobeliaky-Reshetylivka.
