In Ukraine came into force a new standard offer for the Bank accounts
The Ukrainian banking system from September 5 transferred to the international standard numbers for IBAN Bank accounts.
This is stated on the NBU website.
New accounts will now only be opened by the standard of the IBAN, which consists of 29 alphanumeric characters. This set of symbols includes a country code, check digit, account number and Bank code, explain the NBU.
29 characters will go in this order:
- country code (UA);
- check digit (2 digits);
- Bank code (6 digits);
- the score (length of the account number is not fixed until 31 October 2019 it can be 5 to 14 characters, November 1 from 5 to 19 characters).
Existing account numbers will also be changed.
From November 1, 2019, the use of IBAN will be mandatory for all customers of the Bank during transfer. Thus all payment of kartki remain valid and are payment instruments that allow initsiirovanie transfer funds from your Bank account.
In the transition period from 5 August to 31 October 2019 Bank customers will be able to specify in the payment documents as a valid account and the account standard IBAN.
As noted in the NBU, the transition to the new standard will reduce the number of mandatory details for payment documents. Transfers both within the borders of Ukraine and beyond its borders will be faster, will be easier to identify the payer and the payee, and the Bank that serve them.