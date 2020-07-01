In Ukraine ceased to operate the state monopoly on alcohol
The condition for obtaining a license – setting the clock monitoring of the location of alcohol production
Buy or rent the distillery will not be residents of the state of the aggressor and his / her affiliates.
In Ukraine from July 1, starts to operate the law, which abolished the state monopoly on the production of alcohol. This was reported on the website of the state enterprise Ukrspirt Wednesday, July 1.
It is indicated that to produce alcohol in the course of the year only at the state distilleries, which will soon be put up for sale. 12 plants has been transferred to the Ministry of economic development and will be put up for auction in the near future.
“The country needs the money of domestic investors, and representatives of various sectors of the economy of Ukraine is ready right now to invest in sector funds,” said acting Director Ukrspirt Sergei Bleskun.
The law provides that produce various alcohols – ethyl (including as a drug), alcohol ethyl rectified grape, alcohol ethyl rectified fruit, grain distilled ethanol, imageprepare any form of ownership, but subject to obtaining the relevant license. The production should be under video surveillance.
The law also provides that the export of alcohol from Ukraine will be easier, subject to obtaining a license. New enterprises for the production of alcohol will allow you to build and license cherished from 1 July 2021. But the import of alcohol, provided for in law, from January 1, 2024 will be in the hands of state enterprises, which authorize the Cabinet.
It is noted that to buy or rent the distillery will not be residents of the state of the aggressor and his / her affiliates.
Recall that on 14 December 2019 entered into force the law President Vladimir Zelenskiy, which provides for the abolition of the state monopoly on alcohol production.
