In Ukraine changed the rate for registering a car
From 1 January 2020 rate of contribution to the Pension Fund for first registration of the car changed.
About it reports “Hvil” with reference to the press service of the main service centre of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Ukraine.
The changes will come into force in accordance with article 7 of the Law of Ukraine “On State budget of Ukraine for 2020” of November 14, 2019, in connection with the change of the subsistence minimum for able – bodied persons to 2,102 hryvnia.
Depending on the value of the car in case of state registration of passenger cars there are different fee rates for compulsory pension insurance. Rates are linked to the subsistence minimum for working persons.
3% — if the object of taxation does not exceed 165 living wage for able-bodied persons;
4% — if the object of taxation exceeds 165 but does not exceed 290 living wage for able-bodied persons;
5% — if the object of taxation exceeds 290 living wage.
When payment for registration is required:
- The car is imported from abroad;
- Car purchased in the showroom, and has cleared;
- If new cars are exempt from paying the pension fee for the first registration, then you need to contact the service center of the Ministry of interior.
Advice on registration and re-registration of the vehicle by phone (044) 290-19-88.