In Ukraine changed the rules of determining the price of gas for the population
You will use the price of gas as of the first day of the month in which an auction is held
The innovation will allow to set a fair price for liquefied gas for the population, according to the government.
The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the conditions determining the prices of liquefied gas for the population. About it reports a press-service of the government on Wednesday, June 17.
“From now on, the pricing formula will be used price of natural gas as of the first day of the month in which is held a specialized auction”, – stated in the message.
Final price to the consumer should include value added tax, the tariff for gas transmission and distribution, allowance trading gas supplier with speckbacherstube.
The Cabinet believe that this innovation will allow you to set a fair price for liquefied gas for the population. The new regulation will improve the work of the auction Committee for the sale of crude oil, gas condensate of own production and liquefied gas.
The auction Committee will now include five representatives of the energy Ministry and the personal composition of the auction Committee and approved by the Ministry.
We will remind, in January the Cabinet approved a new formula for calculating gas prices for the population, linking it to the value of the resource at the Dutch hub TTF.
It was also reported that in the domestic market of Ukraine the price of gas dropped to 1860 UAH per thousand cubic meters.
