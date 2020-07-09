In Ukraine continue to rise, retail prices for fuel
Photo: Getty Images
In Ukraine is gradually becoming more expensive all fuels
The potential for growth in retail prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in the current environment is 1 UAH/liter, say market experts.
In Ukraine the number of operators increased the retail price by 20-50 kopecks./l. it is reported Enkorr, citing data from price monitoring of the Consulting group A-95 Thursday, July 9.
So, today increased by 50 kopecks/liter prices for gasoline and diesel fuel grew in the network Shell. Stations Chipo fuel rose on average by 30 kopecks./l.
For 10 kop/l the price of gasoline increased BVS (Hope), leaving the price of diesel fuel at the same level.
Stations Mango diesel fuel rose by 10 kopecks/liter, and the network Factor by 20 kopecks./l increased the price of all fuels.
Director of A-95 Sergei Kuiun, the potential for growth in retail prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in the current environment is 1 UAH/liter.
Infographics: Enkorr
Recall that in mid-June documented increase of prices at gas stations economy segment. Then for 10 days the cost of gasoline at the Metropolitan stations, BRSM-Nafta, Avantage, Motto increased by 50 kopecks./l. Marshal during this period increased gasoline prices by 60 kopecks./l.
In turn, large chain gas stations have begun to raise prices at the end of June. Then at gas stations WOG and OKKO petrol and diesel went up by 30 and 50 kopecks./l, respectively.
