In Ukraine decreased the official transfers from abroad

В Украине сократились официальные переводы из-за границы

Through the funds transfer system in Ukraine in January-September of 2019 received more than $ 1.7 billion equivalent, which is 4% less than for 9 months of 2018. About it reports a press-service of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Leadership by the volumes of cross-border transfers maintain a system of funds transfer — US residents (18%). This is followed by Israel (14%) and Italy (9%).

Ukraine remains a country-recipient of cross-border transfers. The amount of funds received in Ukraine using the international systems of transfer, six times the amount of money sent abroad.

Outside Ukraine for 9 months of 2019 transferred $ 275 million (in EQ.) — 4% of the total amount of transfers, mostly in the territory of Russia (31%).

According to the NBU, in the first nine months of 2019 through the money transfer system within Ukraine transferred nearly 140 billion or 5.3 billion in equivalent. More than one-third (more than 35%) greater when compared with the same period of 2018.

Data do not include information on transfers made through banks, card payment systems and post offices.

