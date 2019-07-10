In Ukraine deflation

| July 10, 2019 | Business | No Comments

In June deflation was 0.5%

В Украине зафиксирована дефляция

In June 2019, consumer prices fell 0.5%. This was reported by the State statistics service.

Including prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages in June decreased by 1.1%, clothing and footwear declined by 3.0%, for housing and utilities – fell by 1.4%, services related to healthcare, it has increased by 0.4%, education – rose by 0.4%. Compared to June 2018 June 2019 consumer prices rose by 9.0%.

In January-June inflation amounted to 3.6%. In may inflation amounted to 0.7%, in January-may, inflation was 4.2%. In 2018 was recorded inflation of 9.8% in 2017 inflation of 13.7%, in 2016 – inflation of 12.4%, in 2015 — inflation of 43.3%, in 2014 — inflation of 24.9%. The state budget for 2019 envisages an increase in the inflation rate of 7.4%.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.