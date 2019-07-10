In Ukraine deflation
In June deflation was 0.5%
In June 2019, consumer prices fell 0.5%. This was reported by the State statistics service.
Including prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages in June decreased by 1.1%, clothing and footwear declined by 3.0%, for housing and utilities – fell by 1.4%, services related to healthcare, it has increased by 0.4%, education – rose by 0.4%. Compared to June 2018 June 2019 consumer prices rose by 9.0%.
In January-June inflation amounted to 3.6%. In may inflation amounted to 0.7%, in January-may, inflation was 4.2%. In 2018 was recorded inflation of 9.8% in 2017 inflation of 13.7%, in 2016 – inflation of 12.4%, in 2015 — inflation of 43.3%, in 2014 — inflation of 24.9%. The state budget for 2019 envisages an increase in the inflation rate of 7.4%.