In Ukraine estimated number of people working without a labor book
In the period from January to March, the number of informal employed population was 3.4 million people. Unofficially worked for 20.6% of the total number of employed population aged 15 to 70 years. This is reported by the State statistics service.
According to the state statistics, in the period from January to March 2020 to 3.4 million Ukrainians were informally employed. Of these, 1.35 million women and 2 million men aged 15-70 years.
It is reported that most often informally worked with the villagers — their number is 1.8 million.
Provided that the number of informal employed population aged 15-70 years is 20.6% of the total employed population. At were employed 1.5 million people and self-employed 1.9 million people.
It is noted that data are presented excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, city of Sevastopol and part of the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
As reported, the unemployment rate in Ukraine decreased to 8.6%.
telegraf.com.ua