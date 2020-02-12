In Ukraine fell by communal
February 12, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In January 2020 in comparison with the same month in 2019, the average price in Ukraine for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell by 2.8%, follows from data published by the state statistic Committee. However, all of these services in January of this year for the month rose on average by 1.7%.
More specifically, changes in the cost of housing and communal services (HCS) for the year is as follows:
- prices on the retention and repair of housing for the year increased by 3.2% (month-on-month measure has not changed);
- the water has risen the most – by 11.1% (per month no change);
- Sewerage rose by 9.1% (in comparison with December no change);
- prices on the retention of the buildings and surrounding areas increased by 6.6% (on a monthly measurement of services rose by 0.4 per cent);
- the cost of electricity in the year and month-on-month measure has not changed;
- the price of gas for households fell by 21.1%, but in comparison with December increased by 10.7%;
- the hot water rose over the year by 0.5%, but over the last month, by contrast, fell 2.5%.