In Ukraine for seven months the budget deficit amounted to 47.4 billion
In July of the current year General Fund revenues exceeded budget by 11.6%, the budget deficit for the seven months amounted to 47.4 billion UAH. This is reported by the Ministry of Finance.
According to the operative data of the State Treasury service, in July the General Fund budget received UAH 58 billion, the painting was made on 111,6%. VAT refunds amounted to 9.1 billion UAH.
In payments, the collection of which controls the State tax service, revenues amounted to 29,6 billion UAH, the painting was exceeded by 23.1% or plus of 5.6 billion UAH.
The main payments which have been overrun were:
- VAT (+UAH 4.3 bn), including due to abuse in the tax refund from the budget, excise tax from produced in Ukraine products (+1,2 billion UAH),
- Personal income tax and military duty (+0.2 billion UAH),
- the rental fee for use of mineral resources (+0.2 billion UAH).
Revenues to the General Fund of the state budget of customs payments was $ 25.6 billion UAH, or 100,4% of the monthly paintings, said the Ministry.
The Supervisory Board has appointed the Chairman of the Board of Ukrnafta: details
In January-July 2020 list of income for the General Fund of the state budget were executed at the level of 94,0%, while performance in January-April this year was at the level of 86,1%.
According to the operative data of the state Treasury, in January-July 2020 costs General Fund state budget amounted to 564,3 billion, or 88% of the painting of the reporting period. Moreover, social spending, defense spending, debt service and grants and subsidies to local budgets fully funded according to the painting on the basis of payment orders.
In January-July 2020 the state budget was executed with a deficit of $ 47.4 billion UAH. Including the General Fund – a deficit in the amount of 54.8 billion UAH, which is less than anticipated budgetary list for January — July (100,8 billion UAH).
telegraf.com.ua