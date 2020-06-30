In Ukraine for the year real wages grew by 1.4%
Real wages in Ukraine in may this year against the same period a year earlier, rose by 1.4%, as compared to April 2020 — 0.8%. This is reported data from the state Statistics.
Thus, according to the state statistics Committee, the average nominal wage in may amounted to 10 542 UAH, which is 2.2 times higher than the level of the minimum wage (UAH 4723).
Compared with April, the average nominal wages increased by 1.1% and over the last 12 months (compared to may 2019) by 3.0%.
The highest salary in may was in Kiev — 15 191 UAH, the lowest — in the Chernivtsi region — 7921 UAH.
Add a, data are presented excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol and temporarily occupied part of the territories in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
