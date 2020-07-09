In Ukraine for three months has closed over 300 Bank branches
Photo: Корреспондент.net
Oschadbank actively closes offices
Oschadbank closed 174 branches and became a leader on this indicator among all financial institutions.
Ukrainian banks in April-June reduced the number of structural units in a 304 – to 7.58 thousand. This is evidenced by the data on the website of the national Bank on Thursday, July 9.
In the second quarter of this year, most offices closed Oschadbank – 174, followed by Privat – 58, Raiffeisen Bank Aval – 23, Alfa-Bank 18, Ukrgasbank – nine and a Bank Credit Dnepr – eight.
However, for April-June, the Bank expanded its regional network of 11 offices, a Bank accordbank and opened five offices, Bank Pivdenny – three and Alliance Bank or two.
As of July 1, Oschadbank remains the leader by number of branches – 2097, the second place is occupied by PrivatBank (1833), the third – Raiffeisen Bank Aval (456), fourth – UkrSibbank (282) and the fifth UGB (248).
Recall, for 2019, Ukrainian banks have closed offices 507. As of January 1, 2020, there were 8002. Thus, for the six months closed 422 Bank branches.
It was also reported that the profits of Ukrainian banks dropped sharply by the end of may.
