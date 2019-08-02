In Ukraine has changed the price of gas: what payment to expect in August
In August, the price of natural gas for Ukrainians will be reduced.
As Savio Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman, in August, Ukrainians will pay for a cubic meter of blue fuel on average 35 cents less.
The price of gas for the population in August will decrease at least by 5.5% compared to July and will be no greater than 4.64 thousand UAH without VAT per thousand cubic meters.
“Despite the resistance of the monopolist, we have found a solution and made “Naftogaz” to sell the public gas is cheaper. The price for blue fuel for the population as a whole for the three months decreased from 5803 to 4640 UAH without VAT. As a result of government regulations, the price of gas has fallen by 25%,” – said Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman.
However, in addition to “pure” prices “Naftogaz”, you also need to pay 20% VAT and the tariff for gas distribution. The last for each company established by the national Commission in the field of energy and utilities. So the prices in different regions may differ about 50 kopecks per cubic
As a result, in some regions Ukrainians will pay about 6 UAH per cubic meter, in other – a little more than 6 UAH.
Note to determine the price of gas “Naftogaz of Ukraine” analyzes four indicators – the price for commercial users last month, according to data of the Ministry, the average customs value of gas last month, the average price on the Ukrainian energy exchange, and the price of government regulations – the company chooses the lowest of them.
On average, according to the norms of consumption in the heating season family of three people in a private house with an area of 60 sq. m for heating, water heating and cooking was spending 2.4 thousand UAH under the old tariff of gas. If the new tariffs are acted in the winter, for the same amount of natural gas would have had to pay a total of about 1.8 thousand UAH. The savings would have amounted to about UAH 600 per month.