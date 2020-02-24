In Ukraine have dramatically changed the price of several products
In the Ukrainian market significantly dropped the price of onions and fresh herbs.
This is reported by analysts of the project EastFruit, reports analytical portal “Hvilya”.
Local farmers have proven that sharply increased the demand for these products. As a result, low onion prices literally for a week has risen to 6-22% to $0.24 and 0.27/kg.
When compared with the situation a few weeks earlier, chiefly of interest to the procurement of onions were shown by players of the domestic market in Ukraine, while demand from exporters were virtually absent.
Analysts also stressed that the Ukrainian market has increased the prices for parsley, dill and cilantro. Moreover, a sharp transition in the price touched the first two products.
At the end of the week fresh herbs can be purchased for $2,85-3,26/kg in the Ukrainian market. The prices for fresh cilantro in Ukraine remained relatively stable at around $4,49-5,30/kg.