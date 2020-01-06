In Ukraine honored the memory of Valery Lobanovsky (video)
On this day, 81 years ago, in Kiev was born a legendary player and later coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Valery Lobanovsky (1939-2002), under whose leadership the players from the capital have made the greatest strides in the history of the Soviet club football.
Lobanovsky led the “Dynamo” in 1973-1982, 1984-1990 and 1996-2002 Under his leadership, the Kiev club 8 times, won the USSR championship 6 times in the Cup of the USSR.
Also “Dynamo” Lobanovskyy has won 5 titles and 3 – holder of the Cup of the country.
In addition, under the direction of Lobanovsky Dynamo have twice won the Cup winners ‘ Cup (1975, 1986) and won the UEFA super Cup (1975).
Today in Kiev honored the memory of a legend.