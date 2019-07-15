In Ukraine, imports of goods exceeded exports
For five months this year in comparison with January-may 2018 the negative balance of foreign trade of goods in Ukraine increased by 27.4% to $2,634 billion
This is evidenced by the State statistics service
Exports of goods from Ukraine for the period rose 7.4% to $20,895 billion, while imports by 9.3% to $23,529 billion.
State statistics service clarifies that in may of 2019, compared to April of 2019, the seasonally adjusted volume of exports increased by 5.4% to us $4,368 billion, whereas import — by 4.3%, to $5,257 billion.
The seasonally adjusted foreign trade deficit in may was also negative and amounted to $890 million, which is 1.1% higher than the previous month.
The coverage ratio of export import was 0,89 (in January-may 2018 — 0,9).