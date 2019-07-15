In Ukraine, imports of goods exceeded exports

| July 15, 2019 | Business | No Comments

For five months this year in comparison with January-may 2018 the negative balance of foreign trade of goods in Ukraine increased by 27.4% to $2,634 billion

В Украине импорт товаров превысил экспорт

This is evidenced by the State statistics service

Exports of goods from Ukraine for the period rose 7.4% to $20,895 billion, while imports by 9.3% to $23,529 billion.

State statistics service clarifies that in may of 2019, compared to April of 2019, the seasonally adjusted volume of exports increased by 5.4% to us $4,368 billion, whereas import — by 4.3%, to $5,257 billion.

The seasonally adjusted foreign trade deficit in may was also negative and amounted to $890 million, which is 1.1% higher than the previous month.

The coverage ratio of export import was 0,89 (in January-may 2018 — 0,9).

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.