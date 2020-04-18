In Ukraine in April will conduct the recalculation of subsidies in March
April 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In Ukraine in April will guide the allocation of grants in March due to the increase of social standards of consumption of housing services.
It is reported by the Ministry of social policy of Ukraine.
“In April 2020 will be a recalculation of the amount paid to citizens of housing grants in March 2020 in connection with the temporary increase for a period of quarantine to 50% of social standards for use with electricity, natural gas for cooking and water heating, cold and hot water, water drain”, – stated in the Ministry statement.
In addition, the Department added that this decision was made in connection with the increase in the consumption of public services increased, as the Ukrainians are constantly at home.