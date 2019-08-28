In Ukraine in July, the average salary increased to 11 thousand UAH
The average nominal wage of regular workers of enterprises, institutions and organizations of Ukraine in July 2019 10971 amounted to UAH, having increased in comparison with July of last year by 19.6%. According to the State statistics service of Ukraine.
According to the statistical Agency, real wages (adjusted for inflation) in July 2019 to July last year increased by 9.5%.
The highest monthly wage in July was in Kiev — 16249 UAH, the lowest — in Kherson region — UAH 8547. In most areas, the salary ranges from 9000 to 10000 UAH.
Most get a salary in the area of “Financial and insurance activities” — 19459 UAH, the lowest — “health and social care provision” — 7259 UAH and “Temporary accommodation and food” — 6833 UAH.
Recall that in the budget for 2019 pledged to raise the minimum wage by 12% — from UAH to 3723 4173. The average monthly wage in 2019 will amount 10129 hryvnia in real terms (adjusted for inflation) will increase by 6.9%.
In 2014, the real wages of Ukrainians decreased by 6.5%, in 2015 — by 20.2%. In 2016 real wages of Ukrainians grew by 9.0%, in 2017 — by 19.1%, in 2018 — by 12.5%.