In Ukraine increased the demand for electric cars – top 5 popular car
July 5, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
For the first 6 months of 2019 has been registered in Ukraine 3,18 thousand electric cars.
Compared to the same period last year is 58% more, according to Association of carmakers of Ukraine “Ukravtoprom”.
Most of the cars bought for their own use. 221 however, the electric vehicle was purchased for commercial use.
“The leader in parts cars electric cars Nissan Leaf remains. From January to June 1550 cars of this model received the Ukrainian rooms. On 2nd place- Tesla Model S, the offset of which 253 registrations. 3rd most popular was the BMW i3 with a score of 189 vehicles,” — said in the Ukravtoprom.
91% of all cars registered in Ukraine in 2019 has already been used.