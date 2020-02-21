In Ukraine increased water tariffs for the population: details
The price of tariffs for cold water for population increased in all cities since February 5, 2020.
Today in Ukraine there is no single tariff for water. The price depends on the region and even from city — sends Wave with reference to the channel 24.
In this regard, the price increase in the cities has been uneven.
Thus, on average, the price for cold water increased by 15-20%.
However, in some cities the increase has reached 30-35%.
At the same time, in most cities, the price of hot water decreased by 30%.
In some places there was a slight increase, for example in Kiev or Odessa on 10-12%.
At the same time, residents of Cherkasy, Lutsk and Ternopil expects a significant rise in prices – by 34-36%.
According to statistics, a family of three for a month uses an average of 10 cubic meters of cold water.
On this basis, currently the average Ukrainian family pays from 160 to 300 USD per month for the use of water.
In 2020, the water bill will increase to 165-360 hryvnia, depending on the city.
How to change the tariffs for hot water?
In 124 cities of Ukraine Teplokommunenergo carried out a recalculation and reduced tariffs for heat and hot water by 30%.
Most of the regional centers, except Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Mykolayiv and Poltava joined the initiative.
The recalculation of the apartments:
· 1 bedroom apartments — from 80 UAH in Kiev region and up to 292 USD in the Lviv region;
· 2 bedroom apartments — from 110 UAH in Chernihiv region to 435 UAH in Dnipropetrovsk region;
· 3-bedroom apartments — from 140 UAH in Dnipropetrovsk region up to 563 USD in Rivne region.
The difference in rates is due to the fact that water tariffs are set by the national Commission, carrying out state regulation in the energy and utilities (NTRAK).
The Commission considers it appropriate not to introduce a common fare for regional differences, namely: access to water, electricity prices and other indicators.