In Ukraine is not allowed well-known comedian from Belarus
Comedian from Belarus Ivan Usovich working in the genre of stand-up, denied entry to Ukraine. Usovich concerts in Kiev and Odessa cancelled, the organizers are willing to return the money for the tickets.
Usovich said that the entrance to Ukraine was denied for the next three years. The decision the artist has announced employees of the Public border service of Ukraine.
Standafer was going to be in Kiev on July 19.
The reasons for the ban on entry were not disclosed, but most likely they involve a violation of the rules of entry to the Crimea. In 2016, the comedian has performed in the occupied Crimea and specifically in Simferopol, and arrived there not through the Ukrainian checkpoints, and from the Russian territory.
We will remind, in April of 2019 the Russian star had hoped that in the near future for them will be removed prohibitions on tour across Ukrainian territory.
