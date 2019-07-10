In Ukraine it is expected the most powerful in 10 years, a magnetic storm
July is rich in magnetic storms. Powerful predict July 15.
In this day suggest to be in the fresh air, decrease physical activity and avoid stress, writes UNIAN.
During magnetic storms, people suffer from insomnia or sleepiness, feeling sick or something, become irritable. The climate these days it is necessary to monitor pressure.
To minimize negative impact, it is necessary to refuse junk food, coffee and alcohol, drink more water.
In the days of magnetic storms it is necessary to monitor sleep mode and keep next to prescription medications. It can worsen chronic diseases. It is better to abandon long-distance travel.
Monday 8 July, the greater part of the territory of Ukraine rain is expected with thunderstorms. Day in Central, southern and most Eastern regions places significant rains, sometimes squalls of 15-20 m/s.