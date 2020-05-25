In Ukraine liquefied natural gas in popularity ahead of gasoline
According to the consulting group “A-95”, for the past three years, liquefied natural gas took gasoline 30% of the market.
So, in 2019, the Ukrainian market of motor fuel in total was 10.8 million tonnes, reports Hvylya, citing the Commander in chief.
Of these, diesel fuel accounted for 7 million tons of petrol and 1.8 million tons and liquefied gas — a little over 2 million tons.
Domestic production of LPG in the last year amounted to 438 thousand tons – 22% of the total consumption of this fuel. The lion’s share of imports fell on Russia — 713 thousand tons (35%).
Next comes Belarus – 461 thousand tons, Kazakhstan – 312 thousand tons. 11 thousand tons of supplies had on other countries, including, in particular, Lithuania and Poland.
The advantages of autogas for motorists are obvious – low cost.
Before the crisis, caused by a coronavirus, liquefied gas cost 1.5 times cheaper than gasoline, but now the difference has increased twofold.