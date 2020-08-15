In Ukraine, may prohibit the rental or sale of real estate without realtors
Members of Parliament have registered a draft law “On realtor activity”, which I want to clear up the industry and to afford to buy or rent a property exclusively through realtors, who will pass the qualification examinations for.
This is stated in the draft law registered in the Parliament, reports the Economic truth.
Most of the initiators of the draft law the deputies of the “public Servants”. Among them, 9 out of the 11 members of the relevant Committee of Parliament, which will consider the bill on Friday.
According to the bill of buy (sell) or rent (lease) the property will be legally only through realtors.
Also realtors will provide information on contracts (with assignment of unique numbers) in a new service — a Unified database. Unregistered our database of real estate brokerage agreements will not be considered legitimate. The base itself will be public and available online.
It is expected that the database will codify and fast to find reliable information on real estate (legal, technical, pricing, etc.) and will provide an opportunity to use the tools in the operations with real estate.
In addition, the realtor will conduct an inventory of objects, without which, for example, to advertise your apartment (say on Craigslist) — it is impossible.
It is expected that real estate advertising must contain the passport number of the object. For failure to comply with this requirement, the bill provides for a fine of up to 47.2 thousand hryvnias.
Realtors will be required to pass profpodgotovka and pass the qualification exam. Certified realtors will be made in another newly created service — Unified register of real estate activities (the Unified register of natural persons, legal entities and professional associations in the field of real estate activities).
The exam will be done by the Commission “the National Federation of professionals in the field of real estate activities.” The Commission will include experts who will be delegated to professional associations. The Federation will also be the holder of a Unified register of real estate activities.
For operation without a realtor’s certificates provided for fines of from 8.5 to 17 000 UAH with the confiscation of profits. Repeated violation will be punished from 17 to 34 thousand UAH (also with the confiscation of profits).
In Ukraine, housing prices grew by almost 10%
Association of realtors supports the idea of legalization of the industry, however, described this version of the bill that carries significant risks for the market. Also, it noted korruptsiooni risks of the bill.
Experts see in zakonoproekty restrictions on the rights of citizens to dispose of their property, guaranteed by the Constitution.
Currently, the Association filed an appeal to the Committee, which meets to consider the bill on June 26, with a request to consider amendments of the market.
telegraf.com.ua