In Ukraine Odessa port plant became a private joint stock company
Extraordinary shareholders ‘ meeting of public joint stock company “Odessa port plant” (OPP), which took place on 22 June, attended will provide the company with the status of a private joint-stock companies.
“On June 22 in JSC”OPP” was held an extraordinary General meeting of shareholders … Among the issues of the agenda, the shareholders voted to change the type and name of the enterprise — from public to private”, the message reads.
About it reports a press-service of the SCR in Facebook.
It was also decided to give consent to the Commission by the company major transactions, limit the aggregate value of which does not exceed UAH 10 billion.
In particular, provided authorization for the conclusion of agreements (contracts) for the supply and transportation in 2020-2021 years of natural gas; implementation in 2020-2021 years of business ‘ own products; the execution of works, including processing of raw material; the provision of services, including transshipment of ammonia flowing through the ammonia, and the conclusion of agreements on the restructuring of payables to the NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine”.
As reported, the construction of the Odessa port plant began in 1975, and its products, the plant produces since 1978. The company specializiruetsya in the production of ammonia, urea and other chemical products. The plant also receives and overloads in marine vessels for the export products of other enterprises of Ukraine and Russia: ammonia, urea, methanol and liquid nitrogen fertilizer complex. Chemical products from other companies comes in the transshipment complexes of the plant by rail, and ammonia pipeline Togliatti — Horlivka — Odesa in length 2417 km.
For export in 2019 HMO overloaded: 2.55 million tons of ammonia, up 117% more than in 2018 (of which to 18.6 thousand metric tonnes of own production); 352,3 thousand tons of urea, which is almost 4 times more than in 2018 (of which — 288,5 thousand tonnes of domestic production).
