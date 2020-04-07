In Ukraine on quarantine have closed a third of businesses, up to 50% of the workforce without a job
In Ukraine in connection with the quarantine has temporarily suspended its activities on 29% of domestic companies, while only 6% completely shut down your business.
Such data received Community of Ukrainian businessmen, along with Ukrainian Marketing Group during the sociological research, reports Opendatabot.
Some business was left entirely without income: it is entertainment and transport business. Those companies that continue to operate rapidly lose profits and cut staff. A third of the owners of the business, predominantly micro-level, fixed income decline by 90-100% from the beginning of the quarantine. These same entrepreneurs fired up to 50% of the staff.
The owners of small and medium businesses are talking about reducing the income by 25-50% compared to doornink period and have released from 10 to 25% of workers.
Large enterprises are losing 10-25% of the profits, there is projected a staff reduction of 25% until the end of the restrictive measures.
In addition, the labor market has decreased the number of vacancies. According Work.ua for two weeks there are fewer jobs in 1.8 times. 2.5-fold reduction in the number of new publications on the search for new employees.
We will remind: on March 13 in Ukraine was introduced quarantine. It was assumed that it will last until April 3. On 25 March the Cabinet extended the quarantine for 30 days — until April 24.