In Ukraine resumed growth in trade
Photo: bessarabiainform.com
Compared to may of 2019 retail sales still went to the “minus”
The weakening of quarantine restrictions in may, have allowed retail trade to return to growth.
Sales volumes in the retail network in Ukraine in may increased by 15% p compared to the previous month. On Monday, June 22, reported the State statistics service.
However, compared to may 2019 has been to reduce turnover by 3.1%. In General, in January-may 2020 the volume index increased by 3.1%, slowing the growth cumulatively.
Thus, in January-March growth was recorded at 10.6% in January-April it slowed down to 3.2% because of the strict quarantine imposed by the Cabinet of Ministers to counter the spread of the coronavirus.
In regional terms, retail trade turnover for January-may showed the greatest growth in the Kiev region — 11.6%, in Zaporizhzhya — 10.5% and in Dnipropetrovsk — 8%.
korrespondent.net