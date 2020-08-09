In Ukraine rose sharply, the dollar: a fresh currency exchange rate
The national Bank of Ukraine of July 14 sharply raised the official dollar — to 27,0883 for the hryvnia.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Tuesday, July 14, has weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 14 cents to 27,0883 hryvnia per dollar against 26,9505 hryvnia to the dollar on Monday.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
Official exchange rate of hryvnia against Euro was set at the level of UAH per Euro 30,687 against 30,3988 UAH per Euro yesterday.
Exchange rates on July 14:
USD — 27,0883 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 30,687 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 6,8547 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB — 3,826 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,2083 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 3,9449 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL — 1,5775 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 34,1258 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 28,712 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,8693 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
The national Bank of Ukraine of July 13, 2020 has set the official rate of 26.95 hryvnia per dollar.
As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that now need to talk about some containment rate of the Ukrainian hryvnia.
