In Ukraine said: ‘formula Steinmeier’ Donbas only agreed, but not signed (PHOTO)

The head of the foreign Committee of the Verkhovna Rada Bogdan Yaremenko said that during a meeting of the trilateral contact group (TGC) in Minsk, the Ukrainian side agreed, but not signed “formula Steinmeier”, according to which the special status of Donbass will be given on the day of holding of extraordinary elections, which will be monitored by the OSCE.

“Nuance – yesterday no one was signed. The representative of Ukraine in the group, Leonid Kuchma, in writing informed the OSCE representative Martin Sidiku that Ukraine is satisfied with the wording agreed upon by the advisors of the heads of States in the Norman format in Minsk on 1 September 2019,” wrote Yaremenko in Facebook.

The head of the parliamentary faction of the Pro-presidential party “people’s Servant” David Arakhamiya called the fact of harmonization “formula Steinmeier” technical step necessary for conducting a meeting of leaders “Norman Quartet.” His words leads TASS.

According to the Deputy from “public Servants”, government representative in the Parliament Irina Vereschuk, meeting in the Normandy format should occur in the autumn – in October or November. The question of the special status of Donbass will be discussed afterwards. Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov said that the date of the summit will become clear after the confirmation of the withdrawal of troops in Petrovsky and Gold.

In turn, Bohdan Yaremenko said that among the conditions for the continuation of negotiations in the Normandy format Ukraine expects to release detained persons and withdrawal of the parties at the contact line. He also announced “red lines” of holding elections in the Donbass. “We need to get control over the territories on which will take place elections in local authorities. All these “red lines” clearly defined by the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky”, – he said.

Earlier, Russian representative in the contact group on Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov announced that all members of the contact group agreed on a “formula Steinmeier” for inclusion in the Ukrainian legislation.

The representative of the OSCE Chairman Martin Sajdik, commenting on the results of the meeting in Minsk, said that the members of the TAG and the self-proclaimed representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk republics in his address, “confirmed the text “formula Steinmeier””. The letter, signed by the OSCE, the Russian side, representatives of the unrecognized republics and Leonid Kuchma, dated 1 Oct. “The Ukrainian side adopts the text of this formula,” written near the signature Kuchma. A copy of the document posted on his page in Facebook press-the Secretary ex-the President of Ukraine Daria olifer.

“Formula Steinmeier” is the name of its author, the current President of Germany, first foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The formula provides that in the unrecognized republics held local elections, and to vote a law on special status of Donetsk and Lugansk will be applied on a temporary basis, and after the election and the recognition of their fair by the OSCE, the law will gain final legal force.