In Ukraine, said the construction of the largest wind farm in Europe
Photo: Press service of DTEK
In Ukraine actively develops wind power
Funding for the construction of the wind farm Zofia will be carried out with the help of the JP Morgan Bank.
Norwegian company NBT in October of this year will start the construction of wind power plants Zofia 792,5 a total capacity of MW in the Zaporozhye region, which will be the largest in Europe. About it reports a press-service of the Zaporozhye regional state administration.
Officials recalled that in December 2019 between Zaporizhzhya regional state administration and company NBT signed a cooperation agreement, under which agreement was reached on attracting investment in infrastructure in the region for a total amount of 1.2 billion euros. The project is planned to end in 2022.
Funding for the construction of a wind farm Zofia will be carried out with the help of JP Morgan and with the assistance of world financial institutions and experts.
“Today, the project documentation was developed, the findings about the impact on the environment. The signed agreement on the implementation of General contractor’s works on the Chinese Corporation SETH. Work on updating design and permits in connection with the change of suppliers of wind turbines and increase their power”, – stated in the message.
We will remind, last year “green” power plant for the first time surpassed nuclear power plants in terms of production of energy in the world. Except that green energy overtook nuclear in terms of volume. In General, it grew by 13, 7%.
It was also reported that in 2019 in Ukraine, the ten main investors in renewable energy have earned more than 14 billion. More all earned the company of businessman Rinat Akhmetov – 4.7 billion hryvnias – occupying more than 25% of the market.
korrespondent.net