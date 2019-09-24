In Ukraine sell 800 state enterprises
The state property Fund agreed with the Minister of economy advisers for the privatization of the five enterprises
For counselors for the privatization of the five enterprises, the state property Fund of Ukraine agreed with the Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture Timofey Milovanov, for submission to the Cabinet of Ministers. About this in Facebook wrote Milovanov.
Councillors agreed for the Odessa port plant, the Coal company “Krasnolimanskaya”, Indara, plant Electrotyazhmash, the United mining and chemical company.
“This morning I promised to unlock greater privatization through the appointment of advisors for privatization for the top five companies… did. Just agreed on the representation of the state property Fund to the Cabinet of Ministers about it,” wrote Milovanov.
According to him, a few days on other agreements and decisions of the Cabinet and advisors can get to work.
However, he does not exclude that “circumstances may arise or appear info that we don’t know.”
Answering the question followers why not in the list Centrenergo, the Minister wrote: “In the next series”.