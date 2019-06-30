In Ukraine settled timely payment and delivery of pensions
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the resolution “On amendments to the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine to 2019”.
Its goal is to provide all pensioners timely payment with the recalculation. The decision also considered the issue of timely delivery of pension payments in full.
This is the website of the Ministry of social policy.
The government adopted a decree that introduced supplements to pensions and social assistance to orphans.
As we wrote earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine gave the final shape to the decision on increase in pensions to the people with lots of experience, but with small pensions from the minimum wage.
The Cabinet noted that the increase of pensions is planned from 1 July. A corresponding increase is the fourth phase of pension reform.
Since June 1, women with experience of over 30 years, and men with experience more than 35 years of age will receive higher pensions.
The report notes that the pension will be not less than two thousand hryvnia. However, we are talking about averages of pension payments.
Also we have written before, Ukraine will redistribute budget expenditures and send them in the timely payment of pensions, benefits and subsidies in monetary form.
Therefore, additional funds in the amount of 7 883 163,5 billion UAH allocated to the timely cash payments of pensions, benefits and subsidies.