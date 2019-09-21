In Ukraine sharply cut subsidies: what’s going on
Judging by the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the draft Law “On state budget of Ukraine for 2020”, the payment of benefits and housing subsidies provided to citizens 47 billion 628,6 million. Thus, the government plans to reduce subsidies compared to the year 2019 8.3 billion hryvnia.
It is worth noting that, according to the State statistics service, during the term of the grant for the new heating season requested a total of 2.4 million households, accounting for 60% of the previous year. The current reduction occurred at the expense of those who lost this right due to the growth of their incomes after the increase of social standards, the exclusion of owners of new (under 5 years) cars of debtors on a “communal” owners of apartments with an area of over 120 square meters, houses more than 200 square meters, and the unregistered unemployed.
However, the authorities did not hide that prepares a new stage in the dropout rate of public assistance recipients. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, customs and tax policy Daniel Getmantsev has submitted to Parliament a draft law “On verification and monitoring of government payments”. As can be seen from the text, the main aim of the paper is to conduct a thorough inspection and provide state aid only to those who really need it, not those who hide their income and thus illegally claim the subsidy.
The bill proposes to establish a unified information and Analytics platform electronic verification and monitoring. The review of applications for state aid will be carried out three times: prior to her appointment, in the process of obtaining and within three years after receipt. It should be noted that now the verification is performed only to the appointment of subsidies. And today only check the level of income, availability during the year, spending in excess of 50 thousand UAH. In the case of the adoption of the law will be checked and the presence of subsidianes earth, deposits in banks, to study their movements and Refine the lists of beneficiaries of living together.
If you find that the recipient has not reported any information that affects the destination or the amount of assistance, he was forced to return to the state the overpayment voluntarily or through the courts. The bill also stipulates responsibility of Central and local agencies for state assistance for the preservation of Bank secrecy and personal data.
It is worth mentioning that the reduction of subsidiesto, and ideally the complete abolition of direct state aid to certain categories of population is a requirement of our Western partners.
“This is one of the conditions for long-term Memorandum with the IMF, and, if you noticed, the amount of subsidy in each project budget is reduced, — said the “FACTS” the expert of the Center for structural politics of “Choice” Lily Brudnicka. — External partners, knowing full well the corruption in the subsidy mechanism, insist on the gradual reduction in the number of recipients due to the growth of incomes. But our governments — both old and new — are clearly going to restrict themselves to a mechanical reduction in the number of subsidianes. Financial balance will be achieved by raising the living wage and some welfare benefits. However, in my opinion, the mechanical reduction of subsidiesto does not encourage subsidies came indeed to those who need them.
And yet the paradox is that verification is disadvantageous monopolies in the housing sector. They get billions in compensation from the state budget for the air, and these amounts are paid by those who are not covered by subsidies. So there is a benefit in the reduction of subsidiesto, but not so much that it caused damage to monopolists. On the other hand, in our country, the shadow economy is such that even a nil Declaration does not solve the problem of verification. That is, to verify grantees in the country with the volume of the shadow economy is impossible”, — said Brudnicka.
According to many experts, more thorough monitoring of grantees is needed, but there are many question about the implementation of this control. In particular, if the state has the technical ability to clearly define well-being and incomes of applicants for state aid?
“There is a formal opportunity to determine the welfare and income of applicants for state aid, — told the “FACTS” leading researcher of the Institute of history of Ukraine national Academy of Sciences Andrey Martynov. — This instrument — the universal Declaration of income. But there is a risk that the queue of subsidy departments will move in the tax administration with the next inevitable social outrage. It is difficult to imagine the work of social inspectors, verifiers of the welfare of subsidianes in the mode door-to-door rounds in terms of the crime situation and the lack of a state monopoly on legitimate violence.
Another tool — the forced transfer of citizens to the system of electronic payments and non-cash income with the subsequent total control of their costs,” — said Martynov.
Another issue of concern to Ukrainians: do not get is that on formal grounds grants will be deprived of people who really need them?
“Many citizens, which needed state aid, and now can not get, — says Lilia Brudnicka. — On the ground corruption with subsidies flourishing. In addition to subsidies “dead souls”, is provided to people who can pay for themselves and for the whole house. Criteria for the selection of subsidianes, to put it mildly, far from reality. Therefore, a new application for verification is focused on mechanical reduction of subsidiesto, not more. And therefore is unlikely to be more efficient than the existing mechanisms. On criteria no one much minds.
The failures of the social protection departments in providing assistance to challenge difficult, and humiliating and illegal mechanism “inspection of living conditions” to identify whether the person is poor, in General, violates the basic human rights, not to mention the dignity of the citizen, which the state was forced to apply for a grant and check out his apartment or house. Besides the apartment decoration does not suggest the income of the person”, — said Brudnicka.