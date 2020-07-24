In Ukraine sharply increased gas consumption
The Ukrainians for the month bought 1.63 million cubic meters of natural gas and 15.4 thousand tons of liquefied gas.
In Ukraine in June 2020, compared with the same period of 2019 use of natural and liquefied gas in Ukraine increased, respectively, 37.7% and 24.3%. According to the State statistics service on Friday, June 24.
So, last month in Ukraine it was used of 2.79 million tonnes of coal (23.0% less than in June 2019); 1.63 million cubic meters of natural gas (37.7% more); 2.9 thousand tons of heavy fuel oil (19.3% less).
Also during this period (excluding sales to public through filling stations) was used for 41.2 thousand tons of motor gasoline (4.3% less than in June 2019); 341,6 thousand tons of diesel fuel (4.6% less); 15.4 thousand tons of liquefied natural gas (24.3% more).
Earlier this week it became known that Naftogaz has started to raise gas prices for the population. In July they will rise 7.2%.
It also became known that Ukraine has accelerated the decline in gas production. For six months it decreased by 0.8% compared to the same period last year to 6.69 billion cubic meters.
