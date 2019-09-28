In Ukraine significantly reduced the average salary

| September 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

In Ukraine, the average nominal wage of full-time employees in August 2019 fell by 4% compared to July 2019. But increased 17.4% compared to August last year, amounting to 10,573 thousand UAH. This was reported by the State statistics service on Friday.

В Украине существенно сократилась средняя зарплата

Real wages in Ukraine in August 2019 compared to August 2018 rose by 7.7% and compared to July 2019 fell 3.7%.

The Agency also said that in July this indicator amounted to 10,971 thousand UAH, in June – 10,783 thousand UAH, in may – 10,239 thousand UAH, April – 10,269 thousand UAH.

According to statedata, the largest increase in average salaries of full-time employees in August 2019 compared to August 2018 was observed in Donetsk (by 22.3%), Dnipropetrovsk (22.2%), Mykolaiv (20.5%), Kiev (20%), Rivne (19.2%), Zaporizhzhya (19.1%), Luhansk (by 18.3%), Chernihiv (17.4%), Volyn and Khmelnitsky (17.2%), Kharkiv (16.8%), Vinnytsia (16.6%)Cherkasy and Chernivtsi (16.5%), Sumy (by 15.3%), Poltava and Zhytomyr (by 15.2%), Kherson (by 14.8%), Lviv (14.5%), Kirovohrad and Ternopil (14.2%), Ivano-Frankivsk and Odessa (14.1%), Transcarpathian (13.2%) regions and in Kyiv (14.9%)

The highest wages in August was recorded in Kiev – 15,694 thousand UAH, the lowest in the Chernivtsi region — 8,017 thousand UAH. The average salary of an employee in the Donetsk region was 11,937 thousand UAH, Dnipropetrovsk – 11,002 thousand UAH, Lugansk – 8,938 thousand UAH (excluding temporarily occupied territories).

In August 2019, compared with the same month in 2018 wages most likely increased in industry (22.5%), health care ñ 21.2%, professional, scientific and technical activities (19%), information and telecommunications – by 18.9%, administrative and support services – 17.9%, public administration and defense, compulsory social insurance – by 17.2%, construction (16.5%), wholesale and retail trade (16.2%), operations with real estate – 16%, financial and insurance activities – by 14.8%, temporary accommodation and food – 14.7%, in agriculture – by 13.7%, the transportation, the warehousing, postal and courier activities – by 12.9%.

В Украине существенно сократилась средняя зарплата

В Украине существенно сократилась средняя зарплата

Screenshot: SSS

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr