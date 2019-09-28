In Ukraine significantly reduced the average salary
In Ukraine, the average nominal wage of full-time employees in August 2019 fell by 4% compared to July 2019. But increased 17.4% compared to August last year, amounting to 10,573 thousand UAH. This was reported by the State statistics service on Friday.
Real wages in Ukraine in August 2019 compared to August 2018 rose by 7.7% and compared to July 2019 fell 3.7%.
The Agency also said that in July this indicator amounted to 10,971 thousand UAH, in June – 10,783 thousand UAH, in may – 10,239 thousand UAH, April – 10,269 thousand UAH.
According to statedata, the largest increase in average salaries of full-time employees in August 2019 compared to August 2018 was observed in Donetsk (by 22.3%), Dnipropetrovsk (22.2%), Mykolaiv (20.5%), Kiev (20%), Rivne (19.2%), Zaporizhzhya (19.1%), Luhansk (by 18.3%), Chernihiv (17.4%), Volyn and Khmelnitsky (17.2%), Kharkiv (16.8%), Vinnytsia (16.6%)Cherkasy and Chernivtsi (16.5%), Sumy (by 15.3%), Poltava and Zhytomyr (by 15.2%), Kherson (by 14.8%), Lviv (14.5%), Kirovohrad and Ternopil (14.2%), Ivano-Frankivsk and Odessa (14.1%), Transcarpathian (13.2%) regions and in Kyiv (14.9%)
The highest wages in August was recorded in Kiev – 15,694 thousand UAH, the lowest in the Chernivtsi region — 8,017 thousand UAH. The average salary of an employee in the Donetsk region was 11,937 thousand UAH, Dnipropetrovsk – 11,002 thousand UAH, Lugansk – 8,938 thousand UAH (excluding temporarily occupied territories).
In August 2019, compared with the same month in 2018 wages most likely increased in industry (22.5%), health care ñ 21.2%, professional, scientific and technical activities (19%), information and telecommunications – by 18.9%, administrative and support services – 17.9%, public administration and defense, compulsory social insurance – by 17.2%, construction (16.5%), wholesale and retail trade (16.2%), operations with real estate – 16%, financial and insurance activities – by 14.8%, temporary accommodation and food – 14.7%, in agriculture – by 13.7%, the transportation, the warehousing, postal and courier activities – by 12.9%.
Screenshot: SSS