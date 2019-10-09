In Ukraine since the beginning of autumn back inflation

Prices began to rise after the traditional deflation in the summer months

В Украину с началом осени вернулась инфляция

Consumer prices in Ukraine in September 2019, compared with August rose 0.7%. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the State statistics service.

According to the statistical Agency, since the beginning of the year prices in Ukraine grew by 3.4%. While in annual terms (by September 2018) inflation slowed to 7.5%.

www.ukrstat.gov.ua

Food products in Ukraine in September 2019 rose by 0.3%. The most expensive fruits — by 2.4%. At the same time, the vegetables fell by 5.1% and eggs — 6.3%.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 1.0%, clothing and footwear grew by 8.7%. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell by 0.2%.

Household items and appliances rose by 0.1%, health up 0.1%, transport prices dropped by 0.4% (including fuel prices decreased by 0.1%), prices of communication decreased by 0.1 percent, recreation and culture prices dropped by 0.5%, education rose by 9.9%, restaurants and hotels rose by 0.2%.

