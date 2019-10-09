In Ukraine since the beginning of autumn back inflation
Prices began to rise after the traditional deflation in the summer months
Consumer prices in Ukraine in September 2019, compared with August rose 0.7%. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the State statistics service.
According to the statistical Agency, since the beginning of the year prices in Ukraine grew by 3.4%. While in annual terms (by September 2018) inflation slowed to 7.5%.
www.ukrstat.gov.ua
Food products in Ukraine in September 2019 rose by 0.3%. The most expensive fruits — by 2.4%. At the same time, the vegetables fell by 5.1% and eggs — 6.3%.
Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 1.0%, clothing and footwear grew by 8.7%. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell by 0.2%.
Household items and appliances rose by 0.1%, health up 0.1%, transport prices dropped by 0.4% (including fuel prices decreased by 0.1%), prices of communication decreased by 0.1 percent, recreation and culture prices dropped by 0.5%, education rose by 9.9%, restaurants and hotels rose by 0.2%.