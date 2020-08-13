In Ukraine skyrocketed the price of housing: what is the most expensive
In Ukraine on the secondary market in January-June this year, the apartments become more expensive in comparison with the previous year by 9.5%, and in the primary market of 6.9%. This was reported in the state statistics.
In the state Statistics said that one-bedroom apartments on the secondary market has risen the most (by 12.9%).
Respectively 2-bedroom apartments grew in price by 9.8%, and 3-bedroom 6.4%.
As for the cost of housing in the primary market during the first half of this year, it rose by 6.9% in comparison with the same period last year.
The biggest increase in price observed in the 3-bedroom apartment — 7.6%, 1-bedroom apartments rose by 7.4%.
