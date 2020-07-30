In Ukraine slowed the pace of decline in construction
June construction output in Ukraine fell by 1.7% compared to the same period of 2019. On Thursday, July 30, reported the State statistics service.
In January-June the decline in the construction industry amounted to 5.5% compared to 7.1% in January-may and 8.7% in January-April.
The volume of construction work performed by companies for the first half of 2020 was 64.6 billion. in terms of money.
For new construction had an estimated 41.6% of the total manufactured building products, for capital and current repair of 30.6 %, the remaining 27.8 percent was taken by the reconstruction and technical re-equipment of buildings and engineering structures.
As earlier reported, President Vladimir Zelensky said about the intention in 2021 to increase two times in comparison with the current year’s road construction in Ukraine.
