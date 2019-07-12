In Ukraine start Fund startups with a budget of 400 million UAH
Prime Minister Vladimir Greymantle with the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova said about the start of the Ukrainian Fund startups. This was reported in the press center of the Cabinet.
The Fund will support tool of new industrial ideas in the segment of micro and small enterprises and natural persons-entrepreneurs.
The initial budget of the Fund is about 400 million UAH. First, the money will be provided for specific projects on a grant basis. To select these projects will be a special competition Commission, and the Fund will coordinate the Supervisory Board.
Despite the fact that the Fund will operate with public money, the Finance Ministry and even the government will not interfere in his work.
“My government is working to create a quality business tools. Something we have managed — have 120 online services. By the end of the year there will be nearly 180. Recently launched online check-in, OOO. And today, we are launching Fund for startups. It is a good tool which has examples in developed countries,” — said Vladimir Groisman.
