In Ukraine started the screening of the film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark”
On October 17 in Ukraine started showing the continuation of one of the most successful fantasy film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark” (in Ukrainian theaters, “Chalunka: Povelitelya timravy”).
The film is a continuation of the acclaimed film “Maleficent” in 2014. In the lead role is Angelina Jolie. And also: El fanning, ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer and Sam Riley. Recall that the picture is a remake of the disney animated film, 1959’s “Sleeping beauty” and free paraphrase and reinterpretation of the tale, which focuses on Maleficent, the main villain of the original cartoon. But is Maleficent the villain? The sequel to the fantasy film proposes an alternative view of the development of the popular tale.
Maleficent: mistress of the dark — movie plot and trailer
The story takes place after the events narrated in the first part. Life is the magic forest and its fantastic inhabitants changed after the Witch put a spell on the Queen Aurora. To counter the darkness, the young Queen seeks out allies in the name of saving his world.
Interesting facts about the movie “Chaklunky: Povelitelya timravy”:
- Dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the film “Sleeping beauty” (1959).
- Harris Dickinson plays the role of Prince Philip is Brenton Thwaites.
- This will be the fourth release in 2019 from Disney the animated classics the Studio.
- Fifth, the role of Michelle Pfeiffer in the sequels of the movies after “grease 2” (1982), “Batman returns” (1992), “ant-Man and Wasp” (2018) and “Avengers Finale” (2019), and her third performance as the Queen after “a Midsummer night’s Dream” (1999) and “Stardust” (2007).
- The second collaboration Chiwetel Ejiofor and Angelina Jolie after the movie “salt” (2010).
- Among the actors there is one Oscar winner Angelina Jolie; and four Oscar nominees: Imelda Staunton, Leslie-I, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michelle Pfeiffer.