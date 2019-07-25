In Ukraine successfully tested a new missile weapon
Wednesday, July 24, in the Ukraine, tested a new sample missile complex “the Alder-M”.
It is reported by the Director of the company Defense Express, a military expert Sergey Zgurets on his page in Facebook.
During the tests, practiced the immediate tasks of verification and improvement of a number of technical and technological solutions. The launch was performed by regular calculations 107th rocket artillery brigade. This brigade will be the first in the armed forces of Ukraine, arsenals, which will be strengthened with new developments.
He noted that “the Alder-M” is a logical continuation of the topic already adopted by the armed forces high-precision systems of volley fire “Alder”.
“As you know, “Alder” is a deep modernization of the MLRS “Smerch” — so it is documented. Although essentially we are talking about creating a new system of volley fire with the possibilities of high — precision weapons in the dimensions of the missile for the MLRS “Smerch”. The mass of the rocket “Alder” — in the range of 800 kg. Maximum range of 70 km and a Speed missiles in the terminal phase of the trajectory is about 3.4 m. the results of state tests of high-precision system of volley fire “Alder” at the end of 2018 was adopted by the armed forces of Ukraine”, — wrote Zgurets.
According to him, the project “the Alder-M” is aimed at the improvement of the performance of “Alder”. In April and may of 2019 passed the test “the Alder-M” with the shooting at a maximum range of 120 kilometers. The preparations for the state tests. Tentatively it will happen in September-October. By this time, probably will have several triggers of the system “the Alder-M”.
Zgurets said that the new weapons developed there is visible progress, which can satisfy developers and the military.