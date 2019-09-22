In Ukraine, the average salary has grown: called the size increase
The size of the average wage in 2020 by up to 12 thousand hryvnia.
About it in the comments of ГолосUA said an expert on economic and political issues Vsevolod Stepanyuk.
“Managers of Naftogaz and other state-owned enterprises receive millions. Also millions of salary a TOP – managers of banks. Someone has a salary of 5-7 thousand hryvnia. So you need to understand that the average salary in the country does not reflect the performance of the real wage, which is below 12 thousand hryvnia,” – said Victor Stepaniuc.
According to him, it is likely that in 2020, the average monthly nominal wage (gross) employees in Ukraine in 2020 will amount to UAH 12 043.
“It all depends on the exchange rate. If the dollar is 28, meaning it will rise by 20%, then the salary can be added the 20%,” – concluded Victor Stepaniuc.
Recall, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in Ukraine in 2020 will amount to UAH 12 043. This is evidenced by calculations of the Ministry of economic development and trade to the draft law “On state budget of Ukraine for 2020” (project No. 2000), which the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.
Thus, the salary of the average salary will grow by 16.5% (1 714 UAH) compared with the year 2019, when she will be 10 UAH 329.