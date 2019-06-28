In Ukraine, the average salary has grown: how much, to whom and where to pay more
The average salary in Ukraine in may 2019 fell by 30 hryvnias in comparison with the previous month, or by 0.3%. So, in may the average salary amounted to 10 thousand 239 UAH.
The highest wages in Ukraine in may were received by employees of financial and insurance spheres – 18 thousand 880 UAH. And the lowest doctors – 6 thousand 900 hryvnias, according to the State statistics service. And in April, the leader of the size of the average wage was the field of information and telecommunications 20 thousand 500 hryvnias.
Most have increased salaries in education by 6.2%, and most fall in the IT sector – by 16.6%.
In what areas were the biggest average salaries in may?
- financial and insurance activities – 18 888 thousand UAH;
- information and telecommunications – 17 120 thousand UAH;
- public administration and defence; compulsory social insurance – 13 thousand 850 hryvnias;
- professional, scientific and technical activities – 13 676 thousand UAH;
- transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities – 11 548 thousand hryvnias;
- industry – 11 491 thousand UAH;
- wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles – 10 of 474 thousand hryvnias;
- the construction – 9 of 234 thousand UAH;
- providing other types of services – 8 thousand 854 hryvnias;
- agriculture, forestry and fisheries – 8 683 thousand hryvnia;
- operations with real estate, 8 thousand 590 UAH;
- activities in the field of administrative and support services 8 473 thousand hryvnia;
- arts, sports, entertainment and recreation – 8 383 thousand hryvnias;
- education – 8 thousand UAH 35;
- health and social care provision – 6 915 thousand UAH;
- temporary accommodation and catering – 6 773 thousand hryvnia.
As for wages in the fields, the largest average salary received by inhabitants of Kiev – 15 of 150 thousand hryvnia, and the least – the residents of Chernivtsi region – 7 thousand 800 hryvnias.
In some regions of Ukraine was the highest average salaries in may?
- Kiev – 15 of 157 thousand UAH;
- Donetsk region – 11 of 391 thousand UAH;
- Kyiv region – 10 thousand 776 hryvnias;
- Dnipropetrovsk oblast – 10 of 568 thousand UAH;
- Zaporozhye region – 10 thousand UAH 268;
- Poltava region – 9 671 thousand UAH;
- The Nikolaev area – 9 512 thousand UAH;
- Lviv region – 9 thousand 234 UAH;
- Transcarpathian region – 9 71 thousand UAH;
- Vinnytsia region – 9 55 thousand UAH;
- Kharkiv region – 8 thousand UAH 957;
- Odessa region – 8 939 thousand hryvnias;
- Cherkasy region – 8 thousand 770 hryvnias;
- Ivano-Frankivsk oblast – 8 762 thousand hryvnia;
- Lugansk region – 8 thousand 667 hryvnias;
- Rivne region – 8 thousand 517 hryvnias;
- Volyn oblast – 8 thousand 489 hryvnias;
- Sumy region – 8 thousand 408 hryvnias;
- Zhytomyr region – 8 thousand 400 UAH;
- Khmel’nyts’ka oblast ‘ – 8 358 thousand UAH;
- Kirovograd region – 8 thousand 276 UAH;
- Ternopil region – 8 thousand 133 UAH;
- Chernihiv region – 8 thousand 97 UAH;
- Kherson region – 8 of 47 thousand hryvnias;
- Chernivtsi region – 7 thousand UAH 819;