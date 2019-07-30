In Ukraine, the bread has risen in price for 60%: the causes
Company Pro-Consulting, analyzing data inflation barometer, noted that for the year of bread in Ukraine has become more expensive by 60 percent. According to experts, the price increase is due to, first and foremost, by rising prices for raw materials and a decline in production, reports the Correspondent.
The data released by the company Pro-Consulting shows that in July this year, the bread in Ukraine is 60 percent more expensive compared with the second month of summer 2018. Experts explained that the price increase is due to two main reasons. First — increased prices for raw materials. Over the aforementioned period rose oils and fats products, eggs and sugar. In addition, rising prices for fuel and lubricants and energy.
The second reason is the reduction of production. As stressed by experts, is currently legally in the country produce no more than 30 percent of the total bakery products. The remaining 70 percent is the illegal producers. My role was also played and the abolition of state regulation of prices for food products belonging to the category of socially significant.