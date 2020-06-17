In Ukraine, the cost of LPG has reached 50% of the price of A-95
At gas stations are increasing prices of the petrol
The most significant increase in the average price of autogas was recorded in Kiev and region – to 60 kopecks./
For the week 5-12 June the average price of petrol in the filling stations has increased by 40 cents per liter – up to 10.97 USD per liter. As a result, the cost of petrol for the first time since November of 2018 rose to the level of 50% of the price of gasoline A-95. On Friday, June 12, Enkorr reports with reference to the monitoring data of Consulting group A-95.
It is noted that the last time this ratio was in late November 2018, then in a year and a half the price of the petrol did not exceed 50% of the cost of gasoline.
“The most significant increase in the average gas price during this period was recorded in Kiev and region – to 60 kopecks per liter,” – said in the message.
So, at the Metropolitan stations OKKO, Avantage 7 and Motto prices last week rose to 0.80 kopecks./l. КLO and Mango increased by 0,70 liter, Privat – 0.65 kopecks./l.
Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian filling stations is rapidly rising prices of the petrol.
It was also reported that diesel fuel and liquefied gas in Ukraine may rise to a level where they will be the highest in Europe. This happens in the case of restrictions on the import of petroleum products, sought by oil companies.
