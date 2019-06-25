In Ukraine the doctors for the first time take part in the STEPS
The first time in Ukraine carried out a nationwide study on the prevalence of noncommunicable disease risk factors. The STEPS recommended by the world health organization in the framework of the epidemiological surveillance of risk factors of these diseases.
“In the world more than 130 countries who at least once participated in the study STEPS. In some countries research STEPS were carried out several times, in Ukraine — held for the first time,” said the health Ministry and added that the results of the research need not only to study trends in the country, but also for comparisons between countries. In particular, they contain socio-demographic indicators, the level of consumption of alcohol and tobacco, information on nutrition, physical activity, measurements of blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, diseases of the circulatory system, physical measurements and biochemical indicators.
Such noncommunicable diseases as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, chronic respiratory, and mental diseases are cause of death number 1 in the world and in Ukraine. They are the reason for 90% of all premature deaths, said the Ministry of health.
The main causes of metabolic risk factors (increased blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, overweight and obesity), behavioral factors (tobacco and alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity) and environmental factors (pollution and other).
At the same time, Ukraine still has no national representative data about risk factors of non-communicable diseases are a barrier to adoption of science-based solutions to improve the situation