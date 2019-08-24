In Ukraine the dollar breaks psychological mark: what to expect
In Ukraine the dollar has turned 180 degrees and returned to a smooth revaluation. Experts say: until the end of August the us currency may breach the psychological mark in 25 UAH/$.
Read more about what to expect from the dollar in the near future – in the material OBOZREVATEL.
The dollar again moved to lower
The Ukrainians were just a few weeks to buy the currency at a record low over the past few years the course. In September-October to avoid a devaluation would be virtually impossible. You will need to buy gas, to increase imports of those products in the summer in Ukraine has not grown. And besides, will begin active business season and reduced revenue for farmers.
Well and will finish the situation – payments on foreign debts. All of this together will inevitably lead to the depreciation of the hryvnia against the dollar. As well as the value of the Euro is formed dependent on the ratio of dollar/Euro in the world market, the rise and European currencies.
Until the end of August the analysts, as in previous weeks, dispersed. Part believes that the dollar will rise above the psychological mark and will hover around the old-new frontier. Others announce a significant revaluation.
For example, head of Department of Analytics Forex Club Andrey Shevchishin believes that until the end of August the dollar will be 25.2 UAH/$.“Dynamics of Ukrainian currency is observed on the background of statements of the authorities about what energy system of Ukraine is able to function without the supply of nuclear fuel from Russia. Probably, in the near term, the hryvnia will remain stable and will continue to move near the mark of 25.2 UAH per dollar”, – says the Shevchishin.
The dollar exchange rate in Ukraine
On the other hand, a senior analyst at “Alpari” Vadim Iosub sure that the dollar will fall in price and will drop to below $ 25 UAH/$. “Next week we expect a moderate decline in the dollar against the hryvnia. The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week approximately 24.9 per UAH, and the cash dollar in banks may haggle about 24,8/25,1 UAH“, – said the expert.
By the way, the dollar slowly but steadily declining since last Thursday, August 15, and seriously tests the strength of the level of UAH 25. This line of defense is already giving up the slack. The average rate of purchase of dollar in banks have dropped slightly below him. Demand for the dollar on the interbank market on Thursday also dropped to 24.99 UAH, although towards the end of trading returned a little above this level.
The national Bank has already announced to stop the strengthening of the national currency are not collected. They say that this is not their task. To smooth out fluctuations, Yes, but to avoid them – not. According to statements of the Deputy Director of Department of monetary policy and economic analysis of the NBU Volodymyr Lepeshinskogo, such actions would contradict the goal to reduce inflation to 5%, and would carry other threats to the country’s economy, reported the press service of the national Bank.
Where is the best to buy dollars
There are legal ways to acquire foreign currency: at a Bank in the exchanger and using mobile banking application. The most risky way exchanges. The fact that hundreds of such items are operating illegally. So before you make a deal, you should check the license for foreign exchange transactions.
But if no license, then there is no control. In such an exchanger may sell fake and next day disappear. It is also important that after such operations were provided receipts.
The main advantage of buying currency in the banks security. But the main drawback – the queue at the box office. In addition, before going to a financial institution, it is better to make sure that they have currency in cash. It is possible that when asked to sell you a $200-300 staff in the office offered to come another day.
This year, the Ukrainians have another opportunity to buy the currency online. You need to either have an open the currency card, or to open a web map. For last not will need to go to the Bank, however, you must have already opened an account at a financial institution.