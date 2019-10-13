In Ukraine the exchange rate of the dollar: analyst announced forecast
In Ukraine the dollar in the cash market until October 21 will be reduced from 24.7 to 24.4 UAH/$.
This forecast was voiced by a senior analyst “Alpari” Vadim Iosub. “Next week we expect a moderate decline in the dollar against the hryvnia. The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week about 24.5 UAH and the cash dollar in banks can bargain about 24.4/24,7 UAH”, – said the expert.
Foreign exchange market came back to normal after a sharp rise of currency rates began last week. Soon school will be back in the middle of the range 24-25 UAH, and later can be stabilized in the lower half of this range, i.e. 24,0-24,5 UAH predicts Iosub.
The devaluation of the hryvnia in the fall – business as usual. Traditionally it starts in late August. And this year it was not in August or in September. Shevchishin believes that “dad” this jump – exporters, since they stopped selling the proceeds to wait for a more favorable rate. And the “mother” – foreigners who stopped actively purchasing government securities of Ukraine.