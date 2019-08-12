In Ukraine the exchange rate of the dollar: the expert announced the forecast for the week
The dollar, which fell on the interbank market, returned to a downward trend. For the week the American currency has fallen against the national currency in all segments of the foreign exchange market 1.5-2%. About this site “Today,” said a senior analyst “Alpari” Vadim Iosub.
So, last Monday the official dollar exchange rate decreased from 25.54 to of 25.09 UAH; demand/supply of the dollar on the interbank market – from 25.63/25,67 to 25.14/25,16 UAH; and the average exchange rate of cash dollar in banks – from 25.52/25,85 to 25.13/25,44 UAH.
“The first day of last week, the dollar is still growing, but already on Tuesday moved to the steady decline that continues until today. The reasons for the strengthening of the hryvnia remain the same: the demand of non-residents in UAH government bonds and high prices for products of traditional exports. At the beginning of the week, we expect to continue strengthening the hryvnia. The dollar on the interbank market can be traded after a week in close proximity to UAH 24,8, and the cash dollar in banks can be traded around 24,8/25,1 UAH”, – said Iosub.